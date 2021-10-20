63-year-old Missouri man convicted of producing child pornography, sex crimes

BENTON — A Missouri man was convicted on Weds. for sex crimes and producing child pornography after attempting to lure the girl to Belleville Illinois using a dating app, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Earl G. Rice, Jr., 63, chatted online via a dating application with a teenage girl. Rice quickly indicated his interest in traveling to Belleville, Illinois, from Dittmer, Missouri, to meet the victim and engage in sexual acts with her, according to the news release. On Valentine’s Day of 2018, Rice arrived with alcohol, condoms, and a candle to take the victim to a nearby motel, the release stated. Rice engaged in sexual acts with the victim and produced sexually explicit images of the teen girl on his cell phone, the release stated. Officers with the Belleville Police Department apprehended Rice at the scene of the crime on February 15, 2018, after he was described driving a “red hooptie," the release stated.
A federal jury found Rice guilty and he now faces 15 to 30 years in prison. His sentencing date has been scheduled for Jan. 27 2022.
Today’s top pics: Kidnapped missionaries and more
APTOPIX ALCS Astros Red Sox Baseball
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts scores on his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
APTOPIX Britain Royals Global Investment Summit
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alastair Grant
APTOPIX France Soccer Champions League
PSG's Lionel Messi, second from left, scores his side's second goal during his Champions League soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
APTOPIX Guatemala Protest
Firefighters and police work together to douse with water a vehicle set on fire by a group of veterans demanding that a law be passed that compensates them for having served during the country's civil war, outside the Congress building in Guatemala City, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Moises Castillo
APTOPIX Haiti US Kidnapped Missionaries
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Joseph Odelyn
APTOPIX Haiti US Kidnapped Missionaries
Security forces patrol the streets of Croix-des-Bouquets, near Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A general strike continues in Haiti demanding that authorities address the nation’s lack of security, four days after 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group were abducted by a gang. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX India Floods
Members of Merchant Rescue Force (MRF) a volunteer group of local traders listen to a brief from their team captain by the Periyar River as they anticipate water levels to rise following opening of gates of the Idukki dam in Kochi, Kerala state, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Several dams in the state are nearing their full capacity and expecting more rains in the coming days, authorities released water as a precautionary measure. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)
R S Iyer
APTOPIX Iraq Elections
Security forces prevent protesters denouncing election results from storming the Electoral Commission building during a protest in Basra, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Pro-Iran factions in Iraq suffered significant losses in parliament elections held on Oct. 10. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)
Nabil al-Jurani
APTOPIX Italy Rome Film Fest Lifetime Achievement Award Red Carpet
Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and wife Daniella Pick pose on the red carpet for the Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony at the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest in Rome, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
APTOPIX Japan Financial Markets
A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings. Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, fell while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
APTOPIX Migration Malta
Migrants rest on the deck of Sea Watch-3 rescue ship in Maltese SAR zone, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Between Oct. 17-18, Sea Watch-3 has rescued 412 migrants from seven different boats in distress and is currently asking for a safe port to disembark them. (AP Photo/Valeria Mongelli)
Valeria Mongelli
APTOPIX NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)
Jae Hong
APTOPIX Portugal Soccer Champions League
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud tries to score with an overhead kick during the Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and AC Milan at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Luis Vieira
APTOPIX Spain Volcano
A sculpture of El Pino Virgin is carried by worshipers during a procession praying to cease volcanic activity on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain on Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021. Officials say there is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, one month after it began. The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes. (AP Photo/Daniel Roca)
Daniel Roca
APTOPIX Trump Russia Probe
Federal agents stand in front of a home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Washington. An agency spokesperson says FBI agents were at a home in Washington connected to Deripaska to carry out "court-authorized law enforcement activity." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
APTOPIX Warriors Lakers Basketball
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. The Warriors won 121-114. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.