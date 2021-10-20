63-year-old Missouri man convicted of producing child pornography, sex crimes

BENTON — A Missouri man was convicted on Weds. for sex crimes and producing child pornography after attempting to lure the girl to Belleville Illinois using a dating app, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Earl G. Rice, Jr., 63, chatted online via a dating application with a teenage girl.

Rice quickly indicated his interest in traveling to Belleville, Illinois, from Dittmer, Missouri, to meet the victim and engage in sexual acts with her, according to the news release.

On Valentine’s Day of 2018, Rice arrived with alcohol, condoms, and a candle to take the victim to a nearby motel, the release stated.

Rice engaged in sexual acts with the victim and produced sexually explicit images of the teen girl on his cell phone, the release stated.

Officers with the Belleville Police Department apprehended Rice at the scene of the crime on February 15, 2018, after he was described driving a “red hooptie," the release stated.

A federal jury found Rice guilty and he now faces 15 to 30 years in prison. His sentencing date has been scheduled for Jan. 27 2022.

