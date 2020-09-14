 Skip to main content
78-year-old Jonesboro man faces child solicitation charges
Union County

A Jonesboro man is in jail facing child solicitation charges, according to a Monday news release from Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann and Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel.

Harold Thomas Goetz, 78, was charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child, one count of traveling to meet a minor, one count of solicitation to meet a minor and one count of grooming, according to the release.

The release states that Goetz is accused of attempting to meet with a person he believed to be a child younger than 14 years old for the purpose of sexual gratification. Goetz was arrested Thursday after an extensive investigation.

Goetz is in Jackson County Jail on $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Union County Courthouse.

— The Southern

