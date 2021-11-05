 Skip to main content
Paducah

7th person charged in connection with kidnapping, murder of Louisville man

A seventh person has been charged in connection with the death and kidnapping of Justin T. Housewright early this week, according to a law enforcement news release.

Chelsey Doss

Photo of Chelsey Doss.

Steven Bradley Heflin, 39, was arrested Friday afternoon at his home on a charge of kidnapping (victim death).

Housewright, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, was found late Tuesday, Nov. 2, near West Plains Road in the Hickory area of Graves County by the Paducah Police Department and Graves County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspects William E. Tabor, 28; Chelsey Doss, 20; James Kortz, 46; Tyanna R. Sims, 19; Casey E. Glunt, 42; and Lisa Tabor, 57 were also allegedly involved, according to police.

Charges were filed as follows: 

  • William E. Tabor – murder, kidnapping (victim death), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse
  • Chelsey Doss – murder, kidnapping (victim death) and tapering with physical evidence
  • James Kortz – complicity to murder, kidnapping (victim death) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

  • Tyanna R. Sims – complicity to kidnapping (victim death)
  • Casey E. Glunt – facilitation to kidnapping (victim death) and tampering with physical evidence
  • Lisa Tabor – tampering with physical evidence

Anyone with information about the case can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550, and information can be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your information to 847411.

