8 years later, Pravin Varughese remembered with scholarship, prayer in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Eight years following the tragic death of SIU student Pravin Varughese, family and friends gathered for a memorial in the woods celebrating his life.

Pravin Varughese, 19, a criminal justice major from the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove, went missing on the night of Feb. 12, 2014. He had gone to a party on College Street with his friends and was found dead in the woods a few days later on Feb. 18.

His mother, Lovely Varughese, and her family had a hard battle in front of them that would last years as they tried to preserve Pravin’s name and seek justice for him.

For eight years they have marched single file through mud, rain and snow once a year to the spot he was found to say a prayer.

“It's not a pleasant month for me,” Varughese said. “Every single day of this month until this is all over I get this sharp pain in my chest that I sometimes I feel like I can't even breathe, but I know I have to go through this. So I just take a deep breath and I go. It’s a mixture of different kinds of emotions. I feel so sad, and I feel happy to come there. I always say I feel like a part of me there. That’s where Pravin was alive last. I always feel like his soul is somewhere there. So I always feel relieved when I come there.”

After years of being told Pravin's death was an unfortunate accident, the family said he believe they finally received justice when Gaege Bethune was convicted of his murder in 2018.

However, Bethune’s conviction was overturned three months later because of wording in the original indictment that could have confused a jury.

Despite Bethune’s initial conviction and the family feeling they have found justice in Pravin’s case, Bethune is seen as not guilty in the eyes of the law until, or if, he is re-indicted.

Another battle that Lovely Varughese and her family had to fight was rebuilding Pravin’s name.

His death was originally contributed to his drunkenness and in past articles, Varughese said it appeared that her son's name was getting raked through the mud.

Through her voice, a local scholarship and her constant love, his mother has been able to share who Pravin really was.

“He was the funniest person that you would want to see, always happy,” Varughese said. “He wanted people around him to be happy. If somebody is in a bad mood or something, you just have to talk to Pravin for a minute, and you are back in that mood. He cracked jokes, like anything. He spoke in different accents. He will do anything to make people just laugh, and he never held a grudge against anybody.”

Pravin’s dream was to join the FBI, and to help fulfill that dream in some way, the Varughese family have been awarding scholarships to local Shawnee Community College students who are pursuing criminal justice.

Varughese’s hope is that with this scholarship she can help even just a few of the recipients remember Pravin’s case so they can stop something similar from happening to other people, Varughese’s said.

Pravin’s case was a complicated one from beginning to end.

Pravin’s original autopsy showed that there was no evidence of foul play or traumatic injuries and that he died of hypothermia, according to The Southern’s archives.

However, the Varughese family had got a second independent autopsy in April of 2014 that showed Pravin had been hit in the head and that could have contributed to his death.

It took four years for Bethune to face the court.

Bethune was allegedly the last person to see Pravin alive as he was giving Pravin a ride from the party, according to prior police records.

A fight broke out between the two and Bethune struck Pravin in the head, according to a police interview with Bethune.

Pravin then fled into the woods, according to the same interview.

Shortly after, an Illinois State Trooper stumbled upon Bethune’s truck with the hazard lights on and assessed the situation, as told by Bethune, according to The Southern’s archives.

The trooper searched the tree line for Pravin, and when Bethune said that he no longer needed anything, the trooper and Bethune left.

This information was not known by the police until Bethune came to police with information on Feb. 17, 2014.

In 2015, it was decided that no charges would be filed against Bethune as a grand jury. He had faced four different counts of first- and second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of homicidal death.

After years of fighting, the case was reexamined by a special prosecutor’s office and a jury in 2018 found Bethune guilty after a two-week trial in Jackson County.

But on the day he was to be sentenced, the judge set aside the verdict after identifying an issue with the wording of the charging document.

Pravin’s case still touches the hearts of many, including the students who apply for the scholarship. Paige Bigham, who was one of two people to receive the scholarship this year, became especially acquainted with the case after speaking to Varughese's mother.

“It definitely opened my eyes and gives me a broad look on the justice system,” Bigham said. “There are certain things that need to be fixed in the justice system and how people fail other people. Hopefully, I can make a change in that with my career.”

The police department and SIU also continue to hold Pravin’s memory close as they attend his yearly memorial to offer the family support.

“The Carbondale Police Department is proud and thankful to be a part of the annual memorial for Pravin to honor him and his family,” Chief Stan Reno said. “The memories of Pravin continue on through the generous scholarships provided by the Varughese family for local students. We continue to hope for peace and comfort for the family, friends and loved ones of Pravin.”

Despite the complexities and struggles of Pravin’s case, some love and goodness has come in the form of new bonds — such as the one between Lovely Varughese and Monica Zukas.

Zukas was a radio host who heard about Pravin’s disappearance and death and was moved by Varughese’s tears and Pravin's story as a fellow mother.

She was moved so much so that she became a key support figure for Varughese and advocate for Pravin.

“My son at the time was 9, barely 10, and even though my son was alive, and by my side, it was very emotional and upsetting. I couldn't imagine it and that's the reason I have been with her for so long and never would have quit. It was somebody's baby, and it could have been mine. Now my baby eight years later is exactly the age her baby was when it happened, and it really hits home now that he's off on his own, you know, running around and college-age.”

Even after Bethune’s charges were dismissed for a new trial, family and friends feel they have not only gotten justice but also made new bonds in honor of Pravin.

“Lovely and I connected and we have been like soul sisters. She's like an older sister, like a mom, like a best friend. We video chat still almost every day. We consider them family," Zukas said. "It's bittersweet because Pravin will never be back to life, but we feel we did everything we could to get justice for Pravin. The system did not fail them. Some parts of the system did but we felt like we got justice.”

