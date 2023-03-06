MARION — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has recently received analysis conducted by the Illinois State Crime Laboratory related to the firearm recovered from Brandon Tennyson of Marion during a warrant arrest on Jan. 5, 2023.

The firearm has been initially identified as being associated with four criminal cases across two states. Those four cases are pending with the following law enforcement agencies: Chicago Police Department (two cases), St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and Kansas City Police Department.

The firearm was originally reported stolen to the University of Louisville Police Department in Kentucky.

On Jan. 5, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office served multiple warrants for the arrest of Brandon Tennyson of Marion. While conducting operations, deputies assisting a detective located Tennyson at his residence on Van Buren Street.

Tennyson answered the door of his residence and remained standing in the doorway while concealing his right hand behind it. A detective informed Tennyson he was under arrest, and he attempted to retreat into the residence, resulting in the detective extracting him from the residence with force.

When Tennyson was pulled from the doorway, a handgun fell from his right hand. Tennyson is a convicted felon and the handgun was taken into evidence.

Tennyson was arrested on multiple arrest warrants and additionally charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a class three felony, and resisting obstructing a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor.

Tennyson was transported to the Williamson County Jail and the handgun was entered into the evidence pending lab analysis which allowed authorities to connect the firearm to those other crimes. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this or any other investigation is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477). All callers may remain anonymous.