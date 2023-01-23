 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A suspect involved with the deadly shooting in Carbondale has been identified and charged

  • Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE — Illinois State Police and Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez have announced today Keon L. Foulks, age 19, of Carbondale, has been charged on First Degree Murder for the January 21, 2023, death of Robert L. Delmore, Jr., age 26, also of Carbondale.

If found guilty and convicted, Foulks will face 45 years to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

An Information is merely a charge and not evidence. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

Foulks is currently in custody at the Jackson County Jail with bond set at $2,000,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 7, 2023.

The investigation is being pursued by the Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police. State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez is handling the prosecution.

— The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

