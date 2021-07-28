 Skip to main content
A suspect is in custody after 3 missing Johnston City boys were found in Texas
breaking urgent

223394218_4304485609657734_3544901562295143801_n.jpg

JOHNSTON CITY — Three Southern Illinois boys once believed to be missing and in danger have been found, and a female suspect is in custody, according to police. 

On July 23, the Johnston City Police Department alerted the public and requested help in finding three children — a 15-year-old boy and a set of twin boys.

At the time, they were last known to be with a woman, known as Cassandra Carter, and traveling in a 2012 white Ford Explorer, police alleged. 

According to police, the woman is now in custody in Texas and all 3 children are in protective custody in Texas.

"Thanks for all the help in locating them. We would especially like to thank the local FBI Special Agent who went above and beyond to facilitate the capture," Johnston City police said in a Facebook post. 

