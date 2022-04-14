Accused Marion bank robber shot and killed in California heist attempt

MARION – The man who allegedly robbed the People’s National Bank in Marion was shot and killed in a California bank robbery.

Travis Tarrants, 45, was shot and killed in Fontana, California by police after he allegedly attempted to rob another bank, Marion police said in a news release. It was the third bank in as many states.

Tarrants allegedly robbed his first bank on Nov. 15 last year in Bloomington, Indiana.

He allegedly drove his Chevrolet Colorado to the Old National Bank in the area, according to police.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of the registered owner, Tarrants, as he was the original owner of the vehicle, who was charged with the Old National Bank robbery.

Charges were added once he allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to remove an officer’s gun from his holster, police said.

Tarrants was later released on his own recognizance in January.

However, he failed to appear for his next hearing date in February and an arrest warrant was eventually issued.

By then his whereabouts were unknown, police said.

On Feb. 28 video surveillance showed that Tarrants, unidentified at the time, arrived on the west side of Marion in the late afternoon.

He allegedly soon settled down in a parking lot near the People’s National Bank and remained there overnight inside his truck, police said.

Tarrants only left the truck on the few occasions where he walked to a nearby business to use their restroom facilities.

The following morning video surveillance showed Tarrants as he allegedly left the parking lot and made the short drive to the People’s National Bank, where he donned his Jabbawockeez-like mask and entered the bank at 10:49 a.m., police said.

Tarrants, allegedly armed with what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol, robbed the bank and fled from Marion in his Chevrolet truck, successfully evading police capture, police said.

Neither the suspect, unknown at the time, nor his truck were immediately located by law enforcement.

As members of the Marion Police Department continued to search for additional evidence of the suspect’s identity, they also reached out to the community for help locating the suspect Chevrolet Colorado with all its’ unique body damage.

The Facebook post alone received 600 shares and reached almost 66,000 people, police said.

Because of the post, the Bloomington police and the Marion police were able to connect and realized the same vehicle was used in both robberies and the suspect was the same.

On March 29, with the new information from the Bloomington police, the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a charge of armed robbery against Tarrants.

A nationwide warrant for his arrest was also issued.

By that point, attempts to locate Tarrants’ Chevrolet Colorado had already revealed the truck had made its way to the Pacific coast.

It was seen traveling through areas of southern California between March 13 and 27.

Agencies within these areas were notified, but Tarrants’ exact location continued to remain just outside of law enforcement’s reach, police said.

At 1:28 p.m. April 7 Tarrants allegedly entered the Bank of America located at 11510 Summit Ave. in Fontana, California.

He was allegedly armed with what was described as a gun and proceeded to commit a robbery, police said.

Fontana PD officers, who were in the area for training, were able to quickly respond to the scene.

There, witnesses directed them to a nearby Wendy’s that Tarrants was last seen entering.

As Tarrants attempted to exit the rear of the building, a confrontation between the police and Tarrants ensued, police said.

The confrontation ended with officers shooting Tarrants, who then died at the scene.

The gun recovered was found to be a replica firearm, police said.

The Marion police said they are thankful for the public’s help in bringing the case to a close.

“Our department’s investigation into the PNB robbery has now officially come to an end,” police said. “Thank you again for all your help, and here is a link for even more details”

