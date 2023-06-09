Damion Walters, 23, made his first court appearance Friday in conjunction with arson charges related to five fires in Herrin and Energy in the early morning hours of May 26. One of the fires destroyed the Energy United Methodist Church building.
Walters is seeking a reduction in the $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, June 15. He is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail.
— Les O'Dell, The Southern
Les O'Dell
Reporter
Les covers higher education, business and faith issues.
