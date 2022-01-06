After buses slide off road, Vienna superintendent apologizes for last-minute cancellation

JOHNSON COUNTY - Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford issued an apology Thursday for not calling off classes sooner after two school buses slid off roadways as snow and ice covered the region.

"My default tends to be wanting kids to get to school, be warm, cared for, and fed, and in most situations that is a win for all of our students, parents that are working, and the community, but there are clearly exceptions," he said in issuing an apology.

While several schools in the region opted to cancel classes earlier in the morning, Vienna High School did not cancel until about 8 a.m.

Stafford announced students would be dismissed from school at 9 a.m.

During the trip to or from school, two buses slid off the road. One school bus was sideways on Gilead Church Road north of the Gilead Church, the Johnson County Sheriff's Department said in a news release Thursday.

The bus was located in the curve causing a road blockage.

Another school bus was sideways on Hound Dog Ridge Road, the sheriff's department said.

All bus riders and drivers have made it home safe, Stafford said.

"I wanted to let everyone know that all bus riders from all five schools (Buncombe, Cypress, New Simpson Hill, Vienna Grade, and the high school) on our shared bus routes have made it home safely," Stafford said. "Additionally, based on a discussion with the sheriff's office we believe that all drivers have made it home safely as well."

The sheriff's department also confirmed that all children were safe.

Both buses have since been removed from the roadways, the sheriff's office said.

