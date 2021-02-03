 Skip to main content
Anna man charged with child pornography
Union County

Anna man charged with child pornography

An Anna man faces four counts of child pornography, authorities said Tuesday.

According to a news release from Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Tripp, Robert Louis Craft, 32, of Anna, was charged with four counts of child pornography, one a Class X felony and the other three Class 2 felonies. He is charged with possessing child pornography that depicts children under the age of 13, according to the release.

The release said he was arrested Jan. 12 following an Illinois State Police investigation. He is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $300,000 bond. A motion for bond reduction was denied during a Monday hearing.

The matter is set for pretrial at 9:30 a.m. March 15 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

