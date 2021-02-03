 Skip to main content
Anna man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
Union County

An Anna man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, authorities said Tuesday.

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Tripp said in a news release that Rusty A. Shipley, 21, of Anna, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault, Class 2 felonies, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, as well as one count of unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony. The release said he is charged with sexually assaulting a child under 17 in 2020 and 2021.

Shipley was arrested Jan. 16 and is being held on $250,000 bond. His case is set for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

