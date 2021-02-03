Anna man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Tripp said in a news release that Rusty A. Shipley, 21, of Anna, was charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault, Class 2 felonies, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, as well as one count of unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony. The release said he is charged with sexually assaulting a child under 17 in 2020 and 2021.