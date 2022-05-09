 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another bomb threat made against Continental Tire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Another bomb threat was made toward the Jefferson County Continental Tire plant on Thursday.

Unrelated to the April bomb threats that Continental Tire experienced, the plant was again evacuated due to an unfounded bomb threat, according to a news release from the company.

A reward of $5,000 has been offered by Continental Tire for any information leading to the arrest and convention of the perpetrator or perpetrators. 

The case is being handled by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 618-224-8004 or the Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

