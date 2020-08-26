Appellate court: Pritzker has authority to set inmate transfer protocols

They noted a transferee must have had a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of transfer, but many tests take five or more days for results to arrive. If an inmate had to leave the premises for a test, it would reset a 14-day quarantine period required before transfer.

A spokesperson for the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association said in an email Wednesday they will “continue to evaluate the protocols and responsibilities established under (Executive Order 50) to determine if they can be achievable for all sheriffs.”

The court addressed those arguments.

“We acknowledge plaintiffs believe (Executive Order 50) imposes serious hardship on numerous sheriffs' offices throughout the state and is unwise and unfair,” the court wrote in its ruling. “However, we do not pass judgment on whether the governor's actions are unwise or unfair, but rather on whether the governor's actions are authorized.”

In a special note concurring with his fellow appellate justices Lisa Holder White and John Turner, Presiding Justice Robert Steigmann noted he believes Executive Order 50 “addresses the legitimate concerns of the parties, is a good faith attempt to balance the competing interests of the parties and the public, and should be given the chance to accomplish its purpose.”