Appellate court reverses felony conviction for former Williamson County veterinarian

MARION — The former Williamson County veterinarian who was convicted in 2016 of felony aggravated cruel treatment of an animal and other misdemeanors has had the felony charge reversed by the Illinois Appellate Court.

Elisa Kirkpatrick was found guilty on July 8, 2016, of felony aggravated cruel treatment of an animal and 10 misdemeanor charges. She was later sentenced to two years probation.

As previously reported in The Southern, Kirkpatrick once practiced as a veterinarian until her license was suspended. She later operated a clinic out of her Creal Springs home. Her case centered around the death of a dog, Chief, whom she operated on in her home, who died 24 hours after police removed him from Kirkpatrick’s home.

Police entered her home in May of 2015 for a welfare check. They found dangerous conditions inside: There were animal feces all over the floor, as well as numerous wild, farm and companion animals found on the property, many of which were covered in excrement. In her basement were bags of animal carcasses next to a freezer. Her power had also been shut off.