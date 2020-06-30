Appellate court reverses felony conviction for former Williamson County veterinarian

MARION — The former Williamson County veterinarian who was convicted in 2016 of felony aggravated cruel treatment of an animal and other misdemeanors has had the felony charge reversed by the Illinois Appellate Court.
Elisa Kirkpatrick was found guilty on July 8, 2016, of felony aggravated cruel treatment of an animal and 10 misdemeanor charges. She was later sentenced to two years probation.
As previously reported in The Southern, Kirkpatrick once practiced as a veterinarian until her license was suspended. She later operated a clinic out of her Creal Springs home. Her case centered around the death of a dog, Chief, whom she operated on in her home, who died 24 hours after police removed him from Kirkpatrick’s home.
Police entered her home in May of 2015 for a welfare check. They found dangerous conditions inside: There were animal feces all over the floor, as well as numerous wild, farm and companion animals found on the property, many of which were covered in excrement. In her basement were bags of animal carcasses next to a freezer. Her power had also been shut off.
She was found guilty after a bench trial in Williamson County before Judge Brian Lewis. She told investigators that she was treating animals in her home out of desperation — she was trying to get enough money together to defend her veterinary license in Chicago and to feed her animals.
The Appellate Court handed down its opinion earlier this month to uphold all but one charge. She was initially convicted of four counts of practicing veterinary medicine without a valid license, six counts of violating an animal owner’s duties, and one count of aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. She was appealing the six counts of violating an animal owner’s duty and the felony charge on the grounds of lack of evidence, court documents say.
“We reverse the defendant’s conviction for aggravated cruelty to a companion animal and affirm her convictions on the remaining counts,” the court’s decision reads. In the majority opinion, the court writes that in its opinion, the aggravated cruelty charge did not meet its burden of proof in proving malice — it says she did not operate on Chief with the intent to kill him.
“The defendant’s scalpel was not employed as a deadly weapon,” the opinion reads.
Based on the condition of Kirkpatrick’s house, the court upheld the misdemeanor charges of violating an animal owner’s duties.
“Here, the evidence established that, although the defendant was an experienced veterinarian who should have known better, she ignored what a person of ordinary intelligence would have readily recognized, i.e., that caging dogs in her basement was inhumane given the deplorable conditions,” the document reads.
