'Armed and dangerous' Herrin man wanted for questioning after Saturday's shooting

MARION – Police are looking for a person considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting Saturday in the 800 block of Jodi Lane.

A 29-year-old man was injured in the shooting, according the Marion Police Department.

Braden D. Whitecotton, of Herrin, is wanted for questioning in relation to a “shots fired” call that Marion police responded to at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The police discovered the victim at the scene shot in the leg/groin area. He was transported by witnesses to Heartland Regional Medical Center and was then airlifted to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

The suspect fled the area in a dark four-door vehicle. The vehicle was later located in Herrin.

Whitecotton was described as a white, 23-years-old male about 6-feet tall with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen around Little Grassy/Prison Road. MPD has advised that individuals do not approach Whitecotton.

Anyone with any information can contact the MPD at 618-993-2124.

