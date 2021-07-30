'Armed, dangerous' suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man charged in connection with the shooting death of a Paducah man last week.
Areion T. Jones, 25, whose last known address was in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has been charged in a warrant with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.
Areion T. Jones is accused of shooting Justin Crabtree, 26, early last Thursday morning outside Crabtree’s home on North 12th Street, police said.
Officers were called at 4:05 a.m. Thursday, July 22, to a home in the 1100 block of North 12th Street, where they found Crabtree had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
He died there Thursday afternoon, police said.
During his investigation, Det. Kevin Wilson learned that there was an argument between Crabtree and two others behind a home on North 13th Street, police said.
Crabtree returned to his home and was shot a short time later as he stood outside.
Jones was determined to be the shooter, and Wilson sought a warrant for his arrest.
In 2016, Jones was convicted of second-degree robbery, a felony, in McCracken County and therefore is not permitted to possess a firearm.
The investigation is continuing. Jones should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. Call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.