'Armed, dangerous' suspect wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man charged in connection with the shooting death of a Paducah man last week.

Areion T. Jones, 25, whose last known address was in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has been charged in a warrant with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.

Areion T. Jones is accused of shooting Justin Crabtree, 26, early last Thursday morning outside Crabtree’s home on North 12th Street, police said.

Officers were called at 4:05 a.m. Thursday, July 22, to a home in the 1100 block of North 12th Street, where they found Crabtree had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

He died there Thursday afternoon, police said.

During his investigation, Det. Kevin Wilson learned that there was an argument between Crabtree and two others behind a home on North 13th Street, police said.

Crabtree returned to his home and was shot a short time later as he stood outside.

Jones was determined to be the shooter, and Wilson sought a warrant for his arrest.