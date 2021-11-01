Armed robbery suspect on the run, Carbondale cops say

CARBONDALE – A person suspected of armed robbery over the weekend on West Walnut Street has not yet been caught, according to a Monday news release from the Carbondale Police Department.

The individual fled the scene in an unknown direction, the release said.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Carbondale police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street. Police learned the robbery occurred along the 700 or 800 block of West Walnut Street.

The victim was approached by the suspect walking east, police said. The suspect displayed the tip of a knife and demanded property, but the victim was able to flee unharmed, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a black jacket, ski mask, dark-colored jeans, and black boots with tape on them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

