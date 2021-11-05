Arrest made in late-night stabbing on the Carbondale strip

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed on the Carbondale strip Friday, according to a police news release.

Carbondale police responded at 1:15 a.m. Friday, November 5, to the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue for a stabbing report. There, a man was found with multiple stab wounds that were not life threatening, according to the Carbondale Police Department.

He was transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for medical treatment.

Commadore D. Jackson, 30, of Murphysboro, was identified as the suspect, police said.

Jackson allegedly fled the scene before police arrived, police said.

Murphysboro police later arrested and incarcerated him in the Jackson County Jail. He has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated battery.

The incident stemmed from a "mutually agreed upon fight," police said.

No other victims have been located.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0