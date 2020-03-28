1 arrested in Friday shooting; police seek 2 more suspects

One person was arrested and police are looking for two more suspects in connection to a Friday shooting. The shooting didn't cause any injuries.

According to a Saturday news release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded just before 7 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane.

Police say their investigation showed there was a dispute between two groups of known acquaintances that led to an exchange of gunfire. Officers found a vehicle and residence in the area that were damaged by gunshots, but no injuries were reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers arrested Deandrae L. Jones, 28, of Cairo; he's charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

Police are seeking two other suspects. One is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds, in his late 20s, wearing a black shirt and gray pants; the other is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, in his 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with rips and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 618-457-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0