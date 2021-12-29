Authorities ID suspect in the fatal shooting of Wayne County sheriff's deputy

WAYNE COUNTY – Authorities have named Ray Tate as the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Wayne County deputy near the Illinois/Indiana border.
Deputy Indiana State Police's Sgt. Todd Ringle said in a statement on Twitter they had a murder suspect in custody.
A spokesperson from St. Peters Police Department said they suspect this is the same individual involved in the carjacking at the QuikTrip in St. Peters.
Charges are expected to follow in St. Charles County, the spokesperson said.
At approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Sean Riley was responding to a motorist assist on Interstate 64 near the Illinois/Indiana border, the Wayne County Sheriff Christ Otey said in a statement Wednesday.
When another officer arrived at the scene, they discovered Riley dead, Otey said.
His squad car was missing from the scene. It was found abandoned on I-64, Otey said.
Law enforcement could be seen Wednesday investigating the scene of a carjacking and shooting at a QuikTrip in St. Peters in connection with the incident.
Officials believe the suspect was the same person who fatally shot the deputy, a St. Peters police spokesperson said.
St. Peters police spokeswoman Officer Melissa Doss said a man carjacked and shot another person shortly after 7 a.m. at a QuikTrip at 391 Main Street in St. Peters. He then drove away and was later spotted on surveillance video in O'Fallon, Missouri, in a white Nissan Titan truck with a Missouri license plate 0WEA43.
The man was described as a white male, last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack and black shoes. He should be considered armed and dangerous, St. Peters police said.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 64 near the Illinois and Indiana border between mile marker 110 and 130 were closed due to a police investigation, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation website, as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday.
The westbound I-64 lanes in Indiana are now open, but traffic is being diverted onto Illinois Highway 1, Ringle said on Twitter.
Later on Wednesday, Ringle said an autopsy has been completed and nearly 40 police vehicles escorted Riley back home.
"Please continue to keep his family in your prayers. We appreciate the volume of people along the route that showed their respect for Deputy Riley," he wrote.
Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza released a statement this morning regarding the death of Riley.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley early this morning," Mendoza said in the release. "As the sister of a Chicago Police detective sergeant, any death of a first responder on duty hits close to home. My family and I will be praying for Deputy Riley’s family as well as for the rest of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. As the investigation into Deputy Riley’s tragic death continues, I hope that the perpetrator will be caught, and Deputy Riley’s family can feel some sense of justice. I ask that all Illinoisans lift up Deputy Riley’s family in prayer in the days and weeks ahead.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the Illinois State Police at 217-524-2500.
Katie Kull of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
