Authorities investigate bomb threat to Marion High School tied to alleged racist incident

MARION — State and local law enforcement authorities are investigating a bomb threat made to the city’s high school Wednesday.

The threat appears tied to a recent incident in which the school's girls track coach made a racist remark to a black student athlete.

The school received a phone call from New York at about 9:30 a.m., according to a news release issued from Marion High School on the district’s Facebook page. The caller threatened to blow up the school if track coach Sara Baker was not fired. Baker allegedly called 15-year-old Amari a “black barefooted African from the third world” last week, according to Amari and her family.

The Southern Illinoisan is not reporting the athlete’s last name at the family's request because she is a minor.

Marion police and fire departments, along with the state bomb squad, were called in to sweep and secure the school to further ensure the school's safety.

After police were called, the threat level was considered to be minimal to the school. However, students and staff were sent home early out of caution and all on-campus events were canceled.

The district is investigating the alleged racist incident which sparked demonstrations in the city earlier this week.