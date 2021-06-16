Authorities investigating Herrin City Park shooting; shell casings, firearms recovered

Herrin police are seeking information about Tuesday night's shooting at a local park.

Herrin police were dispatched to the Herrin City Park at 6:36 p.m. for reports of shots fired, according to police.

After investigating, police learned an unknown number of suspects opened fire at the park. Shell casings, as well as two firearms, were recovered from the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Witnesses said one white and one silver vehicle were seen at the park and believed to belong to those involved in the shooting, Herrin Police Chief David Dorris said.

Dorris said he was not sure how many people were at the park at the time of the incident. He also said people were detained at the scene but declined to specify how many, citing the ongoing investigation.

He said there are other persons of interest being sought for interviews.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

— Isaac Smith

