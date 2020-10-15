Benton police investigate vandalism at United Hebrew Temple

BENTON — Benton Police Department is actively investigating a burglary and criminal damage to the United Hebrew Temple, located at 201 E. Park St., according to a press release dated Oct. 12.
Investigators are examining evidence and pursuing leads at this time.
“The word of the day is hate crimes, but this really looks like vandalism by kids,” Benton Police Chief Mike Andrews said.
For the most part, there are no problems at the temple, according to Andrews. He said many people do not realize the building is a Hebrew Temple.
Police are not releasing other details due to the active and ongoing case.
Karen, a spokesperson for the United Hebrew Temple, said the break-in was the third time the building was vandalized in the past month. Karen asked to be identified only by her first name because she is unnerved by the incidents. About a month ago, one window was broken, but nothing was taken or damaged. The temple repaired the window.
Someone came a second time and broke another window, she said. This time, they entered the building and took electronic equipment.
On Oct. 9, temple community members discovered a third break-in and vandalism.
“On the morning of Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, it was discovered the United Hebrew Temple of Benton, Illinois, had been vandalized. Ten beautiful stained glass windows were broken. Prayerbooks and kippot (religious head coverings) were thrown on the floor. The kitchen was also vandalized,” reads a statement on a fundraising page started by the Jewish Federation of Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.
Karen said in addition to broken windows, dish soap was squirted on the kitchen floor and counters, Hebrew letters were taken off the ark that holds the Torah and bulbs were broken on a memorial board. She explained that the ark is considered sacred.
“We’re very upset that the person came back three times,” she said.
She also believes this was an act of vandalism by a young person.
Karen said the temple was built in 1957 or 1958. They used to host community events such as deli nights, which featured “wonderful handmade foods.”
As difficult as it has been to deal with the vandalism, they have received a wonderful response from the community, she said. The temple has had offers to help from individuals and agencies, including fundraising for repairs and help with physical cleanup.
The Jewish Federation of Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky started an online fundraiser to help repair the building, replace equipment and install and maintain a security system.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact The Benton Police Department at 618-435-8131.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.