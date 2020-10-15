Benton police investigate vandalism at United Hebrew Temple

BENTON — Benton Police Department is actively investigating a burglary and criminal damage to the United Hebrew Temple, located at 201 E. Park St., according to a press release dated Oct. 12.

Investigators are examining evidence and pursuing leads at this time.

“The word of the day is hate crimes, but this really looks like vandalism by kids,” Benton Police Chief Mike Andrews said.

For the most part, there are no problems at the temple, according to Andrews. He said many people do not realize the building is a Hebrew Temple.

Police are not releasing other details due to the active and ongoing case.

Karen, a spokesperson for the United Hebrew Temple, said the break-in was the third time the building was vandalized in the past month. Karen asked to be identified only by her first name because she is unnerved by the incidents. About a month ago, one window was broken, but nothing was taken or damaged. The temple repaired the window.

Someone came a second time and broke another window, she said. This time, they entered the building and took electronic equipment.

On Oct. 9, temple community members discovered a third break-in and vandalism.