MARION — On the sixth day of the Julia Bevely murder trial, the prosecution wrapped up its case with testimony from Jade Beasley’s parents, Illinois State Police special agents and others.

Eleven-year-old Jade Beasley was stabbed to death Dec. 5, 2020, at her home. Bevely is charged with three counts of murder relating to Beasley’s death.

Gregory Michael Beasley told the jury his then-wife, Jessica Bradley, gave birth to Jade Beasley on Aug. 3, 2009. The couple separated when Jade was nine months old. The agreed to share custody. Jade spent one week with her mom and the next week with her dad.

After their divorce, they maintained a pretty good relationship and would adjust days to meet Jade’s needs.

“Jade was kind and loving, liked art, animals, church and video games,” Gregory Beasley said.

He said both he and her mom had good relationships with Jade. He also said Jade and Bevely had a good relationship. He did think Bevely was a little dismissive of Jade.

On Dec. 5, 2020, Gregory Beasley was up at 7 a.m. to head to work at Cracker Barrel. He said Jade was fixing herself breakfast when he left, and Bevely was working at her computer. (She worked from home.)

Because business was slow during the pandemic, Gregory Beasley often got off work a little early. They were slow on Dec. 5 and he left work around 12:50 p.m.

It took Gregory Beasley 10 to 15 minutes to drive home.

“I saw a lot of cop cars, an ambulance and emergency services parking in the driveway and along the road,” Gregory Beasley said.

He testified that the blended family had four children. In addition to Jade, Bevely’s son lived with them and Gregory Beasley, and Bevely had two little girls. The family also had two dogs. Gregory Beasley said it was not usual for them to leave the dogs outside. If they left home, the dogs were inside and the door was locked.

Gregory Beasley and Bevely started dating in 2013 and moved in together. They were never married.

Defense Attorney Therese Thien asked him what the family liked to do together. He said they played outside, swam and played video games.

Gregory Beasley said he and Bevely had a few arguments or disagreements. There was no sign of violence in the home.

Jessica Bradley also told the jury about her daughter. She said Jade was smart, artistic and loving.

“She was a good kid,” Bradley said.

The prosecution admitted two photos of Jade into evidence.

Bradley testified that she had talked to Jade about fighting back if she faced any violence and how to do that, including taking part of the assailant with her.

Prosecutors Jennifer Mudge and Phillip Butler called ISP Special Agents Zach Hanratty, Lee Stewart and Dewayne Morris, Marion Police Officer Stephen Sloan, Herrin Detective Toby Coffey, Marion resident Aaron Newlin and Nancy Deason of Hucks Convenience Store.

Newlin, Coffey, Hanratty and Stewart talked about videos.

Coffey viewed videos at Walmart of their parking lot Dec. 5, 2020, looking for Bevely’s 2018 gray Nissan Pathfinder. It was not found in any of their videos from 8 a.m. to noon. They then obtained footage from Carbondale Police Department of the intersection of Illinois 13 and Reed Station Road. The footage from 10 a.m. to noon did not show Bevely's vehicle.

The police also collected video from Newlin’s home security camera, John A. Logan College and Pin Oak Bar.

Bevely’s car did show up on video at Huck’s at 701 E. DeYoung St. in Marion.

Hanratty assists with the technical side of an investigation. He reviewed videos and data from Bevely’s cell phone creating a timeline for Bevely.

Bevely leaves her home on Songbird Road on Dec. 5 at around 11:36 a.m. Her vehicle pulls into Hucks at 11:42 a.m. In their video, she is seen throwing something in their trash can.

The Pathfinder leaves Hucks at 11:46 a.m. At 11:48 a.m., she is near her home. Bevely returns home at 11:53 a.m. She called 911 at 12:24 p.m.

Stewart helped obtain a search warrant for the landfill to search for items Bevely might have thrown away at Huck’s because their trash was collected before the police came to search it.

At the landfill, police found a purple curtain and two portions of knife blades. Stewart said there is no evidence to tie the item to the home on Songbird Road.

Morris was qualified in court as a blood pattern analytics expert. He went through each of 90 photos of the home explaining the blood patterns seen. He found 39 separate transfer stains and 12 blood spatter stains.

Sloan testified to being the second person to the home after being dispatched Dec. 5, 2020. Before arriving at the home, he briefly stopped and questioned a person wearing similar clothing to the assailant Bevely described leaving her home.

Thien asked if he got her name or address. Sloan did not get any information from her. He also doesn’t remember seeing the dog she claimed to be walking.

After the prosecution rested its case, Thien asked for a direct verdict from Judge Steven Green based on testimony from Dr. Wold and that the prosecution has not proved the elements of the case. The motion was denied.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.