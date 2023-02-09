MARION — The jury and those in the gallery heard from prosecution witness Matt Deschamps, a member of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit, on the fourth day of a murder trial in Williamson County Court.

Julia Bevely is charged with three counts of murder in the death of her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.

A video of the interview with Bevely on Dec. 5, 2020, at Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was played in court.

Deschamps works in District 4, which includes 36 counties in the southern end of Illinois. Deschamps responded to nine crime scenes investigating the death of Beasley. His job was to take pictures of the scenes and collect evidence. The jury and those in the gallery were shown his photographs.

He first responded to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 2020, where he took photos of bite marks and cuts on Bevely. He also swabbed her fingers which had a red blood-like substance (RBLS) on them to process for DNA evidence.

Judge Steven Green warned those in the gallery that the photos might be difficult to see. He said people could divert their eyes or leave the room if they wished.

Deschamps moved to a home at 11304 Songbird Road (scene 2) at 7:15 p.m. He took multiple photos of the property. He also found and photographed RBLS that appeared to be blood spatter and transfer spots throughout the home. He found RBLS on the door and door jamb, in the living room, kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom, the hallway, Beasley's bedroom and another bathroom.

Prosecutor Jennifer Mudge asked Deschamps if there were any rooms in the home where he did not notice RBLS. He said he found no blood-like splatters or spots in the office, another bedroom at the end of the hallway, the toy room or master closet.

He also collected two black-handled knives from the home – one in the dish strainer and one in the sink with what appeared to be dirty dishes.

Again, Green warned that the photos contained sensitive images.

Deschamps said he next responded to the victim’s autopsy, which took place at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 6. Photographs showed the body bag that contained Beasley's body and a photo of her body inside the bag. The photos drew some emotional responses from the gallery.

Other photos showed multiple cuts through the victim’s clothing, with and without contrasting paper behind the cuts.

Scene four was another visit to the home on Songbird Road. This time Deschamps was looking for blood that could not be seen with the naked eye. He sprayed a chemical, that makes places visible where blood is too small to see or has been cleaned.

The chemical made several more areas of blood visible in the home. Some of those spots were bloody footprints in the hallway, kitchen floor, master bedroom and living room. The chemical also made images of bloody handprints in the main bathroom more visible.

Scene five was processing the defendant’s vehicle, a gray Nissan Pathfinder, which was secured at Vernell’s in Marion. It was processed Dec. 7, 2020.

Inside the vehicle, RBLS was found on the steering wheel cover and it was collected. After a chemical was used, blood was also found on the rear and front of the door and on the driver’s door handle.

Scene 6 was another trip to the home to look at and swab footprints.

Scene 7 was a return to the Williamson County Morgue to take footprints and photos of the victim.

Deschamps then responded to Johnston City Police Department to take specialized photos of Bevely’s bite marks with an IR camera, which enhances the images.

He also responded to Williamson County Jail to get footprints of Bevely. He got dusted and inked prints.

Dr. David Wold, a forensic odontologist, was called by the prosecution to testify to his observations regarding the bite marks on Bevely, which she said she did to herself. Public Defender Therese Thien objected to his testimony, but Green allowed it.

He saw a place that did not look like a tooth damaged Bevely’s skin. The spot matched the place on the casts of Beasley's teeth.

Thien then cross-examined Deschamps. She asked about the swabs to Bevely and swabs from the house. Some of the swabs taken were not sent to the lab for processing.

She asked why Deschamps only took two of the knives at the home. He said he took them because they were on and in the sink.

She also asked about the RBLS. He said if a spot turned purple after treating with a chemical, he treated it as blood.

She also asked if Bevely was cooperative at the sheriff’s office. Deschamps said she was.

The prosecution then called Deputy Carl Eggemeyer to testify. He worked as a Marion police officer in December 2020. He was sworn in and the jury was shown the video of Eggemeyer and Williamson County Detective Cynthia Giettmann interviewing Bevely on Dec. 5, 2020.

The video was edited for court. It showed Bevely repeatedly telling her story of coming home to a man leaving the house. The video ended when Eggemeyer asked how Bevely stabbed Beasley. At that point, Bevely became very emotional and broke down.

“You believe I did this!” she said in the video, adding that she was done talking to police.

Court was adjourned for the day at the end of the video.

