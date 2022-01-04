 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Body found in creek behind Harrisburg's Walmart identified

HARRISBURG – A body found in a Harrisburg creek last month has been identified as Patrick J. Rubenstein, 39 of Eldorado.

That's according to Illinois State Police District 19.

No preliminary or known cause of death has been announced as the results from the autopsy are pending, Saline County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Watson said.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to assist in a death investigation at Pankey Branch Creek near East Sloan Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

Rubenstein was discovered dead by a passerby, ISP said.

The death investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact 618-382-4606.

Dignity and respect are at the forefront of Arrowleaf’s new client choice food pantry in the heart of Cairo after six years without a grocery store, according to Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb.

Sunflower Bloom Shop Crossville Illinois

1 of 7

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Insane tidal waves wash ashore after Cyclone Seth passes through Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News