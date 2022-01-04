Body found in creek behind Harrisburg's Walmart identified

HARRISBURG – A body found in a Harrisburg creek last month has been identified as Patrick J. Rubenstein, 39 of Eldorado.
That's according to Illinois State Police District 19.
No preliminary or known cause of death has been announced as the results from the autopsy are pending, Saline County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Watsonsaid.
ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to assist in a death investigation at Pankey Branch Creek near East Sloan Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Rubenstein was discovered dead by a passerby, ISP said.
The death investigation is still ongoing.
If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact 618-382-4606.
1 of 7
Sunflower Broom Shop
13-year-old Jennavive Mercer of Norris City uses a broom vise to beginning the process of sewing a broom. Mercer's grandmother, Claudie Parson, demonstrates the old-fashioned craft as part of her business, Sunflower Broom Shop.
A machine known as a kickwinder is part of the broom-making process at Sunflower Broom Shop in Crossville, Illinois. Owner Claudie Parson pursued an interest in the craft while working as a tour guide at a historic settlement.
13-year-old Jennavive Mercer of Norris City uses a broom vise to beginning the process of sewing a broom. Mercer's grandmother, Claudie Parson, demonstrates the old-fashioned craft as part of her business, Sunflower Broom Shop.
Provided
Sunflower Broom Shop
Debbie Root (left) of Tuscola assists Sunflower Broom Shop owner Claudie Parson in the making of a broom using an antique piece of equipment called a kickwinder.
Provided
Sunflower Broom Shop Kickwinder
A machine known as a kickwinder is part of the broom-making process at Sunflower Broom Shop in Crossville, Illinois. Owner Claudie Parson pursued an interest in the craft while working as a tour guide at a historic settlement.
Provider
Sunflower Broom Shop
A collection of complete blooms at Sunflower Broom Shop in Crossville, Illinois.
Provided
Sunflower Broom Shop
Sunflower Broom Shop also makes wisk brooms.
Provided
Sunflower Broom Shop
Completed hand-made brooms hang inside Crossville, Illinois' Sunflower Broom Shop.
Provided
Sunflower Broom Shop Claudie Parson
Claudie Parson, owner of Sunflower Broom Shop, demonstrates the use of a broom vise as part of the old-fashion craft of making brooms.