Body found in creek behind Harrisburg's Walmart identified

HARRISBURG – A body found in a Harrisburg creek last month has been identified as Patrick J. Rubenstein, 39 of Eldorado.

That's according to Illinois State Police District 19.

No preliminary or known cause of death has been announced as the results from the autopsy are pending, Saline County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Watson said.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to assist in a death investigation at Pankey Branch Creek near East Sloan Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

Rubenstein was discovered dead by a passerby, ISP said.

The death investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact 618-382-4606.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.