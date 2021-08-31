 Skip to main content
Body found in Marion pond, cops say; investigation underway
breaking top story

Body found in Marion pond, cops say; investigation underway

police
MARION — Authorities have started an investigation in Marion after the discovery of a body in a private pond on Old Route 13. 

The body was discovered during the early morning hours Sunday near 8196 Old Route 13, according to a news release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. 

The individual's name is being withheld at this time pending a positive identification, police said. 

It is believed the person attended a party at 8196 Old Route 13 at about 10:30 p.m. until an unknown time, police said. 

Anyone who may have attended the party and may have information in reference to this incident should contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477). 

The sheriff's office, the county coroner's office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services are investigating. 

