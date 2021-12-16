 Skip to main content
Body found in Pankey Creek in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG - A body was found in Harrisburg Wednesday.

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, police responded to a call reporting a body in the Pankey Creek at East Sloan Street, according the Harrisburg Illinois Police Department.

The police located a deceased male in the creek. 

Illinois State Police Criminal Investigators are leading the investigation.

The Harrisburg Fire Department, Deaconess EMS, ISP Crime Scene Investigators, Saline County Sheriff's Office, Eldorado Police Department and Saline County Coroners Officer assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Illinois State Police at (618) 542-1487 or the Saline County Sheriff's Department at (618) 252-8661. 

No further details are being released at this time. 

