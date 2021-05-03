 Skip to main content
Bomb squad investigates after fisherman catches grenade while casting line off bridge
breaking urgent

Bomb squad investigates after fisherman catches grenade while casting line off bridge

  Updated
police file
Getty Images

Authorities tonight say they have reopened Sheehan Bridge Road after a man found a grenade when he pulled up his fishing line on Clarks River bridge this afternoon. 

The road was closed for approximately four hours to safely secure the scene and removal of the device, according to authorities.  

At 4:15 p.m. deputies with McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the hazardous incident, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man by the name of Shawn Dougherty, who said he had been magnet fishing off the bridge when he felt something and pulled up his line to discover a grenade on the magnet.

Paducah Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to retrieve the grenade and safely dispose of it.

There is no reason to believe that the community is in any danger and no foul play of any kind is associated with this incident, police said. 

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Paducah Police Bomb Squad, Reidland Farley Fire Department and Mercy EMS.

