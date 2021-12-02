 Skip to main content
Building fire in Carbondale under investigation

CARBONDALE — A fire is under investigation after firefighters were met with a huge blaze Tuesday night.

Carbondale firefighters responded to a fire at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the department said.

Upon arrival, they were met with heavy fire through the roof of the building, 

No one was injured during the incident, the department said.

The fire is currently under investigation. No other details were immediately available. 

