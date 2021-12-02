Building fire in Carbondale under investigation

MAKAYLA HOLDER
The Southern
CARBONDALE — A fire is under investigation after firefighters were met with a huge blaze Tuesday night.
Carbondale firefighters responded to a fire at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the department said. Upon arrival, they were met with heavy fire through the roof of the building, No one was injured during the incident, the department said. The fire is currently under investigation. No other details were immediately available.
Photos: Presidential visits to Southern Illinois
John F. Kennedy is seen during an Oct. 3, 1960 campaign stop in Southern Illinois with then-Gov. Otto Kenner; then-State Sen. William L. Grindle; then-Rep. Kenneth Gray; and then-Sen. Paul H. Douglas.
The Southern File Photo
John F. Kennedy is pictured next to Paul Powell during a campaign stop in Southern Illinois in October 1960. During the visit, Kennedy stopped in Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg.
The Southern File Photo
John F. Kennedy speaks to an estimated crowd of 10,000 at McAndrew Stadium in Carbondale on Oct. 3, 1960. He also made stops in Marion and Harrisburg.
The Southern File Photo
Bill Clinton arrives in Southern Illinois ahead of a visit to the SIU Carbondale campus in 1995. Pictured walking behind the president are the late Sen. Paul Simon and Sen. Dick Durbin.
The Southern File Photo
Former President Bill Clinton is greeted by a supporter during a 1995 campaign stop at SIU Carbondale.
The Southern File Photo
Security officials keep watch over the crowd during former President Bill Clinton's 1995 campaign visit to Southern Illinois University.
The Southern File Photo
A Clinton supporter holds a sign that reads: "Five more years then Hillary." Former President Bill Clinton visited SIU Carbondale in 1995.
The Southern File Photo
Protesters hold anti-Clinton signs during Bill Clinton's visit to SIU in 1995.
The Southern File Photo
Bill Clinton speaks at SIUC in 1995.
The Southern File Photo
Former President Ronald Reagan holds a child during a campaign stop in Herrin in 1980.
The Southern File Photo
Protesters greet Ronald Reagan during a campaign stop in Herrin in 1980.
The Southern File Photo
Ronald Reagan greets supporters during a campaign stop in Herrin in 1980.
The Southern File Photo
Supporters and foes of Jimmy Carter greet the then-candidate during a campaign stop in Southern Illinois in 1980.
The Southern Illinoisan
Southern Illinoisans greet then-President Jimmy Carter as he arrives downstate for a 1980 campaign stop.
The Southern File Photo
Then-President Jimmy Carter speaks to coal miners in Southern Illinois during a 1980 campaign stop.
The Southern File Photo
Jimmy Carter tours a coal mine during a stop in Southern Illinois in 1980.
The Southern File Photo
Former President Jimmy Carter tours a coal mine during a stop in Southern Illinois in 1980.
The Southern File Photo
A woman is seen holding a colorful sign during then-President Jimmy Carter's 1980 campaign stop in Southern Illinois.
The Southern File Photo
The late Irma Duncan, of Du Quoin, a lifelong photographer, shared a photo she took of President Harry Truman’s wife, Bess, during a campaign stop they made through Southern Illinois in September 1948, just two months before Truman went on to win a second term.
Irma Duncan
The late Irma Duncan, of Du Quoin, a lifelong photographer, shared a photo she captured of President Harry Truman during a campaign.
Provided
Former President Gerald Ford campaigned in Harrisburg in July 1986 for Republican Randy Patchett of Marion, who was challenging U.S. Rep. Ken Gray in the 22nd Congressional district.
Ford also visited Southern Illinois in 1984 to campaign for Patchett.
The Southern File
Former President Gerald Ford visited Southern Illinois on March 6, 1976.
The Southern File
A clipping from the front page of The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 30, 1968 shows a photo of a crowd of 10,000-12,000 who had gathered at Williamson County Regional Airport to greet the candidate as he arrived in Southern Illinois.
The Southern File
Three photos on the front page of The Southern Illinoisan on Oct. 31, 1968 show Nixon during his visit to the Williamson County Airport the day before.
The Southern File
President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he arrives for a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Illinois Airport on Oct. 27, 2018 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
President Donald Trump takes in the scene as he arrives for a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Illinois Airport on Oct. 27, 2018 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
President Donald Trump speaks with the traveling press pool about the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh after arriving at a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Illinois Airport on Oct. 27, 2018 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
Crowds watch as President Donald Trump enters Hangar 6 on Oct. 27, 2018, during the Make America Great Again rally at the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro.
Isaac Smith
THE SOUTHERN
The crowd cheers as President Donald Trump leaves the stage on Oct. 27, 2018, during the Make America Great Again rally at the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro.
Isaac Smith
THE SOUTHERN
President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Illinois Airport on Oct. 27, 2018 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
Campaign workers pass out signs to the crowd prior to the Make America Great Again rally at Southern Illinois Airport on Oct. 27, 2018 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
Attendees listen to President Donald Trump during a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Illinois Airport on Oct. 27, 2018 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd as he arrives for a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Illinois Airport on Oct. 27, 2018 in Murphysboro.
Byron Hetzler
President Donald Trump speaks to overflow crowds Oct. 27, 2018 before taking the stage at the Make America Great Again rally in Murphysboro.
ISAAC SMITH
The Southern
