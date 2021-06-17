Cahokia man sentenced to federal prison for sexual assault of a minor

A behavioral health worker has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for enticing a minor client to have sex with him.
Ricardo D. Minor, 40, of Cahokia, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District. The charges were for enticement of a minor; traveling with intent to have sex with a minor; and attempting to obstruct his prosecution. Minor will also serve ten years of supervised release after release from prison.
The release said the offenses occurred between June 14, 2017 and September 3, 2017, while Minor was working as a behavioral health specialist at a local hospital and the victim was a patient. Minor admitted he used his cell phone and internet to contact the victim to have sex with him on several occasions.
The release also said Minor was a driver for Uber and would take the victim with him on trips to have sex. The court also heard evidence regarding other allegations of criminal and inappropriate sexual contact by Minor, including with patients receiving therapy at the same hospital.
The obstruction charge, according to the release, was based on Minor’s activity between August 2017 and Nov. 27, 2017 where the release said he attempted to obstruct the investigation into his rape of the minor patient. The release said one witness was asked to call the family of the victim to get the family not to pursue charges.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
