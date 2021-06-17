 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cahokia man sentenced to federal prison for sexual assault of a minor
0 comments
alert top story

Cahokia man sentenced to federal prison for sexual assault of a minor

{{featured_button_text}}

A behavioral health worker has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for enticing a minor client to have sex with him.

Witness cooperation is key in prosecutions as many shootings go unsolved, authorities say

Ricardo D. Minor, 40, of Cahokia, was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District. The charges were for enticement of a minor; traveling with intent to have sex with a minor; and attempting to obstruct his prosecution. Minor will also serve ten years of supervised release after release from prison.

The release said the offenses occurred between June 14, 2017 and September 3, 2017, while Minor was working as a behavioral health specialist at a local hospital and the victim was a patient. Minor admitted he used his cell phone and internet to contact the victim to have sex with him on several occasions.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The release also said Minor was a driver for Uber and would take the victim with him on trips to have sex. The court also heard evidence regarding other allegations of criminal and inappropriate sexual contact by Minor, including with patients receiving therapy at the same hospital.

The obstruction charge, according to the release, was based on Minor’s activity between August 2017 and Nov. 27, 2017 where the release said he attempted to obstruct the investigation into his rape of the minor patient. The release said one witness was asked to call the family of the victim to get the family not to pursue charges.

'Do not approach,' authorities warn as they track bear sighted in Franklin County

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

— The Southern

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: President Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News