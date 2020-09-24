 Skip to main content
Cairo man arrested on murder charge in connection to August shooting in Paducah
Paducah

Cairo man arrested on murder charge in connection to August shooting in Paducah

A Cairo man has been arrested in connection to an August shooting in Paducah.

A news release from the McCracken County, Kentucky sheriff’s office said Christopher Howard, 31, of Cairo, was arrested and charged with murder as well as four counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and three counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

The release states an investigation revealed an ongoing violent feud between two groups from Mounds and Cairo that spilled into Paducah on Aug. 8 when the two parties met during an outdoor event on Boyd Street. After words were exchanged, the release states, pistols were drawn and shots were fired.

The release states Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, was killed in the gun fight. The sheriff's office said Howard was identified as one of the shooters involved and was arrested this week in Columbia, Missouri.

The investigation is ongoing.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

