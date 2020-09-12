Cairo man arrested on possession of child porn charge

Illinois State Police announced late Friday night that a Cairo man had been arrested on Wednesday on a charge of possession of child pornography.
Ronald E. Diggs, 86, of Cairo, was arrested by ISP troopers with the Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7, according to a news release.
ISP said they are not releasing any more information about the case, but asked anyone with information to contact ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171 extension 1207.
— The Southern
