Cairo man arrested on possession of child porn charge
Alexander County

Cairo man arrested on possession of child porn charge

Illinois State Police announced late Friday night that a Cairo man had been arrested on Wednesday on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Ronald E. Diggs, 86, of Cairo, was arrested by ISP troopers with the Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7, according to a news release.

ISP said they are not releasing any more information about the case, but asked anyone with information to contact ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171 extension 1207.

— The Southern

