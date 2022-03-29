 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cairo man charged for alleged sexual assault of a minor, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

ULLIN — A Cairo man has been arrested and charged for alleged sexual assault of a minor, according to Illinois State Police.

Tereaune Kincaid, 22, has been charged by Alexander County State’s Attorney with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested on Jan. 6 to investigate an incident where a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by an adult, according to ISP.

Through the course of the investigation, DCI was able to locate evidence that supported the claim.

A warrant was then issued for Kincaid and the bond was set at $250,000 and 10% to apply.

On Thursday, police arrested Kincaid on the warrant and Kincaid was transported to the Pulaski County Jail.

This is an open investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at 618-845-3740, Ext 281.

People are also reading…

— The Southern

 

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cassiopeia, the most famous supernova ever, may have just run into something

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News