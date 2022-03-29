Cairo man charged for alleged sexual assault of a minor, police say

ULLIN — A Cairo man has been arrested and charged for alleged sexual assault of a minor, according to Illinois State Police.

Tereaune Kincaid, 22, has been charged by Alexander County State’s Attorney with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested on Jan. 6 to investigate an incident where a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by an adult, according to ISP.

Through the course of the investigation, DCI was able to locate evidence that supported the claim.

A warrant was then issued for Kincaid and the bond was set at $250,000 and 10% to apply.

On Thursday, police arrested Kincaid on the warrant and Kincaid was transported to the Pulaski County Jail.

This is an open investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at 618-845-3740, Ext 281.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.