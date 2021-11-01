Cairo man found dead with suspected gunshot wounds in Alexander County

KLONDIKE – A 61-year-old man was found dead inside his vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds along Route 3 in Klondike, according a news release from Illinois State Police.

Stanley Mech, of Cairo, has been identified as the victim.

The time and date of the incident has not been released at this time. Additional information, including the circumstances surrounding Mech’s death, was not immediately available.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the homicide at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

When contacted Monday for further information, ISP in Zone 7 said they did not have any updates that they could release at this time.

An investigation into Mech’s death is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information in reference to this incident should contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation at 618-542-2171 extension 1207.

