Cairo woman charged in September death of 7-month-old

A Cairo woman has been charged in the September death of an infant.

A Tuesday news release from Illinois State Police District 22 said that the ISP Division of Investigations on Sept. 3 investigated the death of a 7-month-old female from Alexander County. During the investigation, agents learned Carolyn Whittaker, 31, of Cairo, was watching the child at the time of her death.

According to the release, Whittaker was charged on Nov. 11 by Alexander County State’s Attorney's Office with endangering the life of a child and involuntary manslaughter. She was arrested without incident Monday. She is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

— The Southern

