Cairo woman charged with five counts of first-degree murder

The Illinois State Police arrested 66-year-old Mary A. Davis of Cairo on five counts of first-degree murder, according to a Friday night news release.

The charges are related to an investigation regarding the homicide of Tomie Edwards, a 63-year-old man from Cairo, whose body was pulled from a river on May 23, 2018 in Madisonville, Kentucky.

An autopsy revealed Edwards' death was a homicide, according to the release. Davis was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with concealment of a homicidal death, a Class 3 felony. She was released after posting bond.

On Sept. 10, 2020, The Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office filed five additional counts of first-degree murder, according to the news release.

