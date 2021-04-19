 Skip to main content
Campbell Hill woman airlifted to St. Louis hospital after crash in Ava
Campbell Hill woman airlifted to St. Louis hospital after crash in Ava

A single-vehicle crash has left one woman with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

At about 11:23 a.m. Friday, Jackson County sheriff's deputies received a call of a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 4.

A vehicle had left the road around Sato Road in Ava, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Brockmeyer, 51, of Campbell Hill was driving a 2020 Ford Escape northbound on Route 4 when she left the south side of the roadway and crashed into a guardrail.

Brockmeyer's vehicle then slid down an earth embankment. The vehicle was seriously damaged and later towed away, police documents said.

Brockmeyer was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was airlifted from the scene with serious-but-not-life-threatening injuries to a St. Louis area hospital.

— The Southern

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

