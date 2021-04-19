Campbell Hill woman airlifted to St. Louis hospital after crash in Ava

A single-vehicle crash has left one woman with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
At about 11:23 a.m. Friday, Jackson County sheriff's deputies received a call of a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 4.
A vehicle had left the road around Sato Road in Ava, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Support Local Journalism
Angela Brockmeyer, 51, of Campbell Hill was driving a 2020 Ford Escape northbound on Route 4 when she left the south side of the roadway and crashed into a guardrail.
Brockmeyer's vehicle then slid down an earth embankment. The vehicle was seriously damaged and later towed away, police documents said.
Brockmeyer was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was airlifted from the scene with serious-but-not-life-threatening injuries to a St. Louis area hospital.
— The Southern
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Isaac Smith
Reporter
Isaac Smith is a reporter covering Jackson County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.