Can you identify this man? Williamson County deputies release photo of burglary suspect

Williamson County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly broke into a car at Crab Orchard.

A news release from Sheriff Bennie Vick’s office Tuesday said a male subject is believed to have burglarized a vehicle at 5:10 a.m. Sunday at the West Boat Ramp of Crab Orchard Lake off of Spillway Road. It is alleged he took a credit card that was later used at a Casey’s in Royalton.