 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Can you identify this man? Williamson County deputies release photo of burglary suspect
0 comments
top story

Can you identify this man? Williamson County deputies release photo of burglary suspect

{{featured_button_text}}
Williamson County Burglary Suspect

A suspect being sought by Williamson County Deputies for an alleged vehicle burglary Sunday.

 Provided by Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Williamson County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly broke into a car at Crab Orchard.

A news release from Sheriff Bennie Vick’s office Tuesday said a male subject is believed to have burglarized a vehicle at 5:10 a.m. Sunday at the West Boat Ramp of Crab Orchard Lake off of Spillway Road. It is alleged he took a credit card that was later used at a Casey’s in Royalton.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information on the suspect or the burglary is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).

— The Southern

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Soaring lumber prices & that new home you're building

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News