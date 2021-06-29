Can you identify this man? Williamson County deputies release photo of burglary suspect

Williamson County deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly broke into a car at Crab Orchard.
A news release from Sheriff Bennie Vick’s office Tuesday said a male subject is believed to have burglarized a vehicle at 5:10 a.m. Sunday at the West Boat Ramp of Crab Orchard Lake off of Spillway Road. It is alleged he took a credit card that was later used at a Casey’s in Royalton.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the burglary is asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).
