Can you identify this suspect? Suspect 'inappropriately' touched woman, cops say

WILLIAMSON COUNTY— Sheriff Bennie Vick of Williamson County is asking the public to come forward with information that could help identify a suspect in an aggravated battery case.

A $1,000 award is available for information leading to an arrest.

On September 28, a male inappropriately touched a female at the Road Ranger Gas Station located at 17021 Route 148, according to a release from the department.

An image of the suspect captured from surveillance footage can be seen above and he appears to be an older white male with a white beard wearing a blue shirt with glasses clipped to the front.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477). Your information is important to crime stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. Information leading up to the arrest of these individuals may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.

