Candlelight vigil set for Saturday to honor slain 11-year-old; murder suspect appears in court

Zanotti said Bevely initially told police she left Jade alone in the residence for a short time, and returned home to find an unidentified male fleeing. Through further investigation, Zanotti said that story was determined to be false. Bevely has been held in the Williamson County Jail on a $2 million bond since Wednesday.

She had an initial court appearance Friday. Bevely appeared via teleconference from the Williamson County Jail. The judge read to Bevely the charges against her, informed her of her rights to a jury trial and assigned her a court-appointed attorney. No changes to her bond status were requested.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Around the time of Bevely’s initial court appearance, Jade was being laid to rest. Private funeral services for her family and friends took place at 1 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church.

Several fundraisers are underway to help the family. Marion High School Student Council is accepting donations for funeral expenses. Donations can be dropped off at the school (all visitors are asked to wear a mask), or can be made online via Venmo to @mhsathletics (include “For Jade” in the comments).

Watermark Ford of Marion has agreed to match up to $5,000 in donations.