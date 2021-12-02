 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Car struck by bullet on South Friedline Drive, Carbondale cops say

CARBONDALE — Police are investigating after a parked car was struck by a bullet Sunday night. 

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, a parked car in the 200 block of South Friedline Drive was struck by a bullet, police said. 

The Carbondale police said they were made aware of the incident the next day. 

Officers learned an unknown person fired a gun in the area. The owner of the car stated she heard a loud noise at 7 p.m., and discovered the damage the following day, police said.

No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.   

— The Southern

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

