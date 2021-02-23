Carbondale City Council endorses law enforcement, NAACP shared principles on policing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carbondale officials on July 9 participated in an online forum in which the principles were presented and a panel discussion followed. City Manager Gary Williams said Tuesday’s resolution was making official the city’s commitment to the document. However, Williams said nothing in the shared principles is binding as far as their enforcement goes. He said it’s more a public proclamation of values.

“It’s an expectation of what we expect of our police staff,” he said. When asked if there were policies the city currently has on the books that might need to be revisited in light of adopting the 10 Shared Principles, Williams said he did not believe so.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction for the city,” Linda Flowers, Carbondale Branch NAACP president, said of the resolution Tuesday. She said it will be a good tool to use when trying to hold police officers accountable when questions of bad conduct come up. She said the values in the Shared Principles are not just something that should sit in the chief’s office, but should find their way all the way down the chain of command.

“All of the other officers have to be on board with it because they are the ones out there in the community day to day,” Flowers said.

The official signing and presenting of the 10 Shared Principles will happen at 9 a.m. Thursday at Carbondale's Public Safety Center.

