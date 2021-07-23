Carbondale cops warn of criminals posing as solicitors after 'suspicious incident'

CARBONDALE — Police are investigating after a man suspected of posing as a Mediacom representative tried to enter a resident's home earlier this week.

Carbondale police responded just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1700 block of Colonial Drive to a report of a suspicious solicitation, according to a news release.

Officers said learned that the night before, at about 6 p.m. a male, described as white, in his 20s, and with dark hair, arrived at the resident’s front porch.

"The suspicious male advised he was a representative of a company that could help the resident lower Mediacom service bills," police said.

The man also asked to enter the victim’s home to inspect the Mediacom service equipment, police said.

Officers learned during the investigation there were no active solicitation permits issued by the Carbondale City Clerk matching the suspicious male or the company he claimed to represent.

The police department encouraged residents to be aware of the city's code concerning solicitations.