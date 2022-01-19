Carbondale elementary school went on lockdown due to home invasion

CARBONDALE - Thomas Elementary School went on lockdown Wednesday following a nearby home invasion and fleeing suspect, police said.

Police received a report of a minor suspect entering a residence, displaying a firearm and demanding money at 12:40 p.m. in the 600 block of East Searing Street, police said.

During the robbery the victim, an acquaintance of the suspect, was struck by the suspect, police said.

The suspect was seen running south. Because of the proximity of the potential flight path to Thomas Elementary police advised that they enter a temporary lockdown, police said.

The school's lockdown was lifted when the suspect was later seen a further distance away from the school.

The victim of the home invasion received a non-life threatening injury from the event, but they declined medial treatment, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

They may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

