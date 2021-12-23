 Skip to main content
Carbondale inmate's death at Jackson County Jail under investigation

JACKSON COUNTY – Illinois State Police is investigating the death of a Jackson County Jail inmate.

Elizabeth Mumba, 40, of Carbondale, was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Dec. 13, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez confirmed.

Jail staff began providing life-saving measures on Mumba until the ambulance arrived, Cervantez said.

Mumba was taken to a local hospital and later died, Cervantez confirmed.

Per policy, ISP was called in to investigate the incident, Cervantez said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office declined comment and deferred questions to ISP.

ISP was unable to confirm any details — other than to confirm they are investigating the situation, according to Trooper Jayme Bufford.

The investigation is ongoing.

