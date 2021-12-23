Carbondale inmate's death at Jackson County Jail under investigation

Helping to relieve the heat and provide fun for children from the Alice Wright Early Childhood Day Care and other children in the neighborhood, Carbondale Fire Department firefighters opened a hydrant at Parrish Park for kids to run through cool water from a fire hose on Wednesday afternoon in Carbondale. According to the National Weather service dangerous heat and humidity is forecast through Sunday. The forecast calls for heat index values over 100 degrees each day from the late morning to late afternoon hours, with peak heat index values pushing 105 degrees or slightly higher in some areas. Actual high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s.
A collection of camping chairs sit ready for Apple Festival Grand Parade watchers in Murphysboro. For years, residents have been "reserving" their spaces by putting chairs along the parade route, often weeks in advance.
Photos: 'The Southern Illinois 100' Part 4 - Iconic Symbols of Our Region
Illinois Rural Heritage Museum Pinckneyville
The Illinois Rural Heritage Museum in Pinckneyville preserves farm and country living so visitors can remember "the old days."
Zip Line5
Lilly Rudolph, 10, of Murphysboro celebrated her birthday at Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour March 29. She and her friends enjoyed the eight zip lines that travel at speeds of up to 42 miles per hour.
Heat
The morel mushroom is one of the easiest to identify and safest to eat of all wild mushrooms. Morels have a short, specific growing season of just several weeks in spring.
Located along the Cache River, Section 8 Woods is a cypress-tupelo swamp.
Murphysboro Apple Festival Lawn Chairs
031015-nws-siu-debate-1
The SIU debate team practices March 9 on campus.
DINGER BATS
An employee sands the barrel of a bat at the Dinger Bats facility in Ridgway.
Bocce Buddies
Matthew Mifflin throws as his bocce buddy, Andrew Mifflin, looks on during the Kiwanis Bocce Buddy Game Day in Murphysboro in August.
The orange-and-white cone can bring to mind only one place in Southern Illinois: Sesser's famous Custard Stand.
