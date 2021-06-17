Carbondale man accused in sexual assault, home invasion case pleads not guilty

MURPHYSBORO — A Carbondale man charged with home invasion and sexual assault of an elderly person has pleaded not guilty to all counts after his formal arraignment Thursday.

Kyle Locklear, 30, of Carbondale, was indicted May 20 on eight felony charges, according to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez.

He was indicted on four charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a person over the age of 60; two counts of home invasion; and one count each of unlawful restraint and residential burglary.

The charges stem from a May 1 home invasion.

“I don’t understand it fully, I don’t comprehend it,” Locklear told Judge Ralph Bloodworth of his charges as they were read.

In the formal reading, it was revealed Locklear allegedly committed three acts of digital penetration and one act of penile penetration on an elderly woman while holding her in her bedroom against her will.

“I did not do any of those things to that woman,” Locklear said before adding he wasn’t raised that way — all over the commands of his defense attorney to “please, stop talking.”