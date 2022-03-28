Carbondale man arrested after police say feud led to gunfire

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man was arrested following a feud that police say led to someone firing off a gun.

Teron Stuart, 39, was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm on a Friday.

At 10:19 P.M. police responded to the 800 block of West Main Street in reference to a shots fired call.

During the investigation, police discovered that Stuart was a suspect in the incident.

After an alleged feud with known acquaintances, Stuart allegedly fired a handgun, police said.

No injuries or damages were reported as a result of the incident.

Stuart has been incarcerated in Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the police department at (618) 549-2121 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

