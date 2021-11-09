Carbondale man arrested in connection to home invasion, battery case

CARBONDALE - A Carbondale man has been arrested in connection with home invasion and battery, according to a news release.

Carbondale police officers responded at 11:36 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in the 200 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of home invasion.

Eric Lescault, 34 of Carbondale, was identified as a suspect who allegedly forced his way into a residence and battered the victim, police said.

The victim received a minor injury as a result of the incident.

Lescault was arrested on suspicion of home invasion, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. He was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

