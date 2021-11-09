Carbondale man arrested in connection to home invasion, battery case

Eclipse glasses or viewers with properly rated filters that reduce the amount of visible light down to safe levels are needed to safely view the partial phases of the upcoming solar eclipse. Southern Illinois was in the pathway of a total eclipse in August 2017 and will another will darken the region on April 8, 2024.
Photos 'The Southern Illinois 100 - Part 2' -- Iconic symbols of our region
Reporter Les O'Dell will be taking readers through "The Southern Illinois 100" — a list of items, places, people and icons that are synonymous with Southern Illinois. This is the second group of 10. Think you have an idea worth adding to this list? Email Les at les.odell@thesouthern.com.
Pink Cookies
In Southern Illinois, sugar cookies with pink icing are a sweet staple. Find them at Larry's House of Cakes and Cristaudo's Bakery in Carbondale, and at Davis Pastry in Anna.
Charlie Birger gang.
The Charlie Birger Gang in the early 1920s. Birger is indicated with a red arrow.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry shuttles automobiles between Illinois and Kentucky on the Ohio River.
The usually reclusive and enigmatic Big Muddy Monster waves as he participated in a Murphysboro Apple Festival Grand Parade.
Eclipse glasses or viewers with properly rated filters that reduce the amount of visible light down to safe levels are needed to safely view the partial phases of the upcoming solar eclipse. Southern Illinois was in the pathway of a total eclipse in August 2017 and will another will darken the region on April 8, 2024.
Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest is shown in 2018.
The R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home is pictured on South Forest Street in Carbondale.
A barge navigates the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers near Cairo.
"Satchmo and the Duke," featuring Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong, can be found on the Byassee Music and Sound's building.The artist is Josh Benson and it was completed in 2020.